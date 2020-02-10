Metlife (NYSE:MET) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 295,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,533. Metlife has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 28.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Metlife by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.