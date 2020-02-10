MHI Funds LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MHI Funds LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

PFE opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.