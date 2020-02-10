Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $17,308,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,149. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

