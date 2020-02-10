Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,523 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 254.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

