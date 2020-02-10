Miners’ Reward Token Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $126,523.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

