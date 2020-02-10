Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $3.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,717,171 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DigiFinex, Gate.io, OKEx, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bithumb and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

