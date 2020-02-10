MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-0.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.376-12.376 billion.
MITEY stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.73.
MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile
