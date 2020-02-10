MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-0.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.376-12.376 billion.

MITEY stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

