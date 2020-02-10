Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 69,838 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. 63,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

