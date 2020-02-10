Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $58.20 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

NYSE HD traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $239.49. 1,166,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

