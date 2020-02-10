Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $610.43. 11,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $385.91 and a 1-year high of $609.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.