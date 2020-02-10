Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,176 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $9.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.93. 7,908,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.31.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

