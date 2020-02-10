Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,335 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $670.42. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.03 and a 200-day moving average of $604.04. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $393.31 and a twelve month high of $699.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.
