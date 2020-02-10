Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,079. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

