Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.95. 2,492,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,147. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.