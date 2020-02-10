Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,344. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

