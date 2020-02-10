Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $7.92 on Monday, hitting $344.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.75. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.