Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The firm has a market cap of $423.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.50.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.62%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

