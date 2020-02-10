Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 791,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,478. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $104.94 and a 1 year high of $129.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.