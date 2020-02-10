Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Buckingham Research

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

