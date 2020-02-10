MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $128.04 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00019823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $128.04 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.02255325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.04545288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00858530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00119781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00708941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, QBTC, Livecoin, Fisco, Zaif, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

