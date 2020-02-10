Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.76

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 17511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

