Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

