Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $181.02 and a 12 month high of $271.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

