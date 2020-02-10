Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $104.04 and a 1-year high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.