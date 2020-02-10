Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

MDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,295. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.