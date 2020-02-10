Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,843,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 161,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

