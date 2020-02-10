Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

