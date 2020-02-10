Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

