Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $11,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,975. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.