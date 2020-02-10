Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 469,849 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

