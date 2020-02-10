Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 16,070 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 694,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,961. The company has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

