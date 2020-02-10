Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $80,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,349. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

