Morgan Stanley Boosts FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $317.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.33.

FLT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.01. The stock had a trading volume of 519,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,865. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.56 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

