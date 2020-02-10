Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.