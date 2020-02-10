Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 470 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

