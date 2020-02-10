Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $767,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $361.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.75 and its 200-day moving average is $359.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

