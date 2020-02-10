Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $831,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NCR were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

