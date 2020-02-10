Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 1,490 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 91.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 316.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

