Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Monro were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

