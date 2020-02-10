Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

