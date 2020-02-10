Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 10,010 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 420,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.