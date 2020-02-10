Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $13.01. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2,583,450 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 121,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

