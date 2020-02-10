National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 5.4%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.88, 4,214,623 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,080,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

