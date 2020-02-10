National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 5.4%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.88, 4,214,623 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,080,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
