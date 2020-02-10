Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.84. 25,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $196.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.