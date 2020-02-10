Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,314. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

