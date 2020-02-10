Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

