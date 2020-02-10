Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 550 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 8,102,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,846,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

