Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,711. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 82,795 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

