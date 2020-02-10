Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 141750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.