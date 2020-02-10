Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 141750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit