NBT Bank N A NY Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock worth $76,614,437. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

